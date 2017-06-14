Jaffa resident arrested for assaulting taxi driver

A 45-year-old Jaffa resident was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attacking a taxi driver during the Gay Pride parade which took place in Tel Aviv last Friday.
The accused will be brought tomorrow to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for remand.
