13:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 At least 6 dead in Grenfell Tower fire in London 6 people have died so far in the Grenfell Tower fire in London but British police are warning that those numbers will probably rise later. Firemen are still working to gain control of the conflagaration.