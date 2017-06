13:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 UN decries "staggering loss of life" in US-led bombing UN investigators are claiming that US-backed air strikes on ISIS stronghold Raqqa are causing a "staggering loss of civilian life." ► ◄ Last Briefs