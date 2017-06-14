13:20
  Sivan 20, 5777

Knesset favors deducting terror salaries from PA funds

The Knesset approved in initial reading a bill by MK Elazar Stern(Yesh Atid) to deduct the salaries given to terrorists from money transferred by Israel to the Palestinian Authority.

The Knesset passed the proposal by a majority of 43 to 13

