The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court sentenced two kindergarten teachers, Nitza Hakmon and Dorit Nahum, to 7 months in jail for assaulting minors in the "Gan Nitzanim " kindergarten in Tel Aviv. The two were sentenced in a plea bargain agreement.
|
13:15
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17
7 months in jail for violent kindergarten teachers
The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court sentenced two kindergarten teachers, Nitza Hakmon and Dorit Nahum, to 7 months in jail for assaulting minors in the "Gan Nitzanim " kindergarten in Tel Aviv. The two were sentenced in a plea bargain agreement.
Last Briefs