13:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 7 months in jail for violent kindergarten teachers The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court sentenced two kindergarten teachers, Nitza Hakmon and Dorit Nahum, to 7 months in jail for assaulting minors in the "Gan Nitzanim " kindergarten in Tel Aviv. The two were sentenced in a plea bargain agreement.

