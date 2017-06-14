100 IDF bases not connected to sewage system

The Knesset Interior and Environment Committee discussed the situation of IDF army bases which are not attached to sewage installations.

The head of the committee, David Amsalem said he did not believe he had to discuss this issue in 2017 and requested from the Finance Ministry to sit with the Defense Ministry and shorten timetables for completing sewage installation to the 100 IDF bases which are not connected to the sewage system.

Defense Ministry representatives discussed issues with connecting bases to the system, including the fact that in 33 bases there is no way to attach the sewage system to the base.

