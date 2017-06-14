Kahlon to annouce 15,000 housing unit lottery

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is to announce at a press conference the marketing of 15,000 new housing units according to the "Price per Resident" plan. The lottery for the units will be open to those who have already registered for the "price per resident" plan beforehand.

The units had already already been approved but are now being marketed together in order to gain the impression of a large supply of apartments to be available on the market in the center of the country.

Kahlon said Tuesday that "we are preparing Israel for 20 years in the future. We will plan,market and build until the housing crisis will be solved." Kahlon spoke at the signing of the Beer Yaakov umbrella agreement according to which the Israel Lands Authority will market 3200 units on land made available by moving the Tzrifin army base.