Mandelblit closes case against co-workers

The Movement for Governance and Democracy complained to police a year and a half ago about criminal acts performed by four senior members of the State Prosecution including Deputy Attorney-General Dina Silber and former Deputy Attorney-General Orit Koren.

The two allegedly persuaded the head of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Dr. Chen Kugel, to change a signed affidavit he submitted to the court in a case between Dr. Maya Forman-Reznick and the Justice Ministry.

On Tuesday, Attorney-General Mandelblit decised to close the case against the senior members of his staff, stating that they "acted according to normal procedures in representing the state in courts." but the Movement for Governance and Democracy expressed surprise at Mandelblit's decision, stating that a former judge had stated that this was wrong behavior and the Ethics committee of the Lawyers Bureau said that an ethical defect was involved.