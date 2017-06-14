Prime Minister Netanyahu will fly in the afternoon to Salonika,Greece to meet with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus.
Netanyahu to fly to Salonika, meet local leaders
Prime Minister Netanyahu will fly in the afternoon to Salonika,Greece to meet with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus.
During the visit Netanyahu will also participate in the opening of the new Holocaust Museum in Salonika.
