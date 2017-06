Nader Abd El-Hadi, who was found guilty of providing 5.6 million NIS in false invoices, during 2008-2009, received an 8-month prison sentence, as well as a 10-month suspended sentence and a 25,000 NIS fine.

The accused made deals with the A.D. Chicken company and the Barkai Mehadrin company and provided them with 27 fictitious invoices in the names of three businesses which had not done business with them. The sum total of fictitious invoices was 5.6 million NIS including VAT of 750,000 NIS.