Netanyahu lies once again to Religious Zionist leaders

During a meeting last week with Judea and Samaria leaders, Netanyahu was asked why he does not fulfill his promise from 5 years ago to approve construction in Beit El. Netanyahu replied evasively, stating after a discussion with officials he discovered that construction in that region is against the agreements reached with the Americans in recent weeks.

However an investigation with officials close to US president Trump revealed that there is no such demand from America not to build in Beit El and that building policy is entirely in the prime minister's hands.

"Netanyahu lied to the religious zionist rabbis and not for the first time," said a leader of the settlement movement. "There is no rational explanation for the prime minister's conduct which deals a death blow to the Judean and Samarian community."