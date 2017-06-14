Ariel to MK Shafir: You look me in the eyes and lie



A stormy session is taking place in the Knesset Auditing Committee regarding the Comptroller's report concerning the behavior of Minister Ariel as Housing Minister in allocation of budgets to pilot groups and Torah-oriented pilot groups around the country.

Committee head Karin Elharar said that "this is a very serious report which identifies serious failures in the conduct of a minister and therefore the matter must be checked and we must demand answers."

Minister Ariel responded that " I appreciate criticism, but there is a government decision involved, we acted based on the recommendations of four legal advisors from different ministries and professional people also approved the decision before it reached the government."

Ariel added that "your contention that my officials were involved in the decision[to allocate funds] is incorrect. There are pilot groups from Eilat to the Golan."

MK Stav Shafir(Zionist Union) accused Minister Ariel of stealing "billions of shekels from the Gush Katif evacuees and the periphery." Ariel replied: "You are a liar, you look me in the eyes and lie. You are young and insolent."