Beit El heads to protest building freeze at PM's office

The Beit El Regional Council has decided to move its work to a protest tent outside the prime minister's office from next Sunday.

The council stated that "for 10 years not even 1 unit has been built in Beit El! Five years ago after the destruction of the Ulpana neighborhood the prime minister promised to allow the building of 300 new units. Two years ago, with the destruction of the Drayanoff building the prime minister once again promised to promote the construction of 300 more units.

"The plans have advanced and only authorization for marketing is required, yet last week when a number of projects were authorized, Beit El was once again out of the list. The first 114 units of the 300 have yet to be authorized for marketing despite the fact that their plans are ready and the building site is free of obstacles."