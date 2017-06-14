62,500 NIS suit for discrimination against blind person

The Commissioner for Equal Rights for People With Disabilities has submitted a 62,500 NIS suit against the Afikim bus company on charges of discrimination against a visually-impaired youth.

The charge sheet states that a driver from the company refused to allow a visually-impaired person to get on a bus with his guide dog. The person got on the bus with his dog despite the driver's protests and the driver then refused to continue the trip and got off the bus, shut the engine and closed the doors despite it being in the heat of August.

After 20 minutes of his being stuck in the hot bus, the driver returned and continued the journey without referring to the incident further.