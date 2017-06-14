'Comptroller's report is skewed, political, amateurish'

During a stormy hearing taking place in the Knesset Auditing Committee regarding the Comptroller's report concerning the behavior of Minister Ariel, there is a lot of shouting going on, as right-wing Knesset members blast the report, which is based on a left-wing NGO's complaints against Ariel.

MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli(Jewish Home) described the report as "politically prejudiced" while MK Betzalel Smotrich said "you don't understand anything about the Torah-oriented pilot groups. This is a politicized and skewed report. You are harming the public's trust in you. This is an amateurish report." Smotrich was later ejected from the discussion.