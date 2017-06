10:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Knesset Auditing Committee ejects MKs Zohar,Smotrich The head of the Knesset Auditing Committee, Karin Elharar(Yesh Atid), ejected MKs Miki Zohar(Likud) and Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) from the discussion regarding the Comptroller's report and his criticism of Uri Ariel's behavior as Housing and Construction Minister in allocation of budgets to pilot groups and Torah-oriented pilot groups around the country.

