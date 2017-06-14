Israel: PA still paying terrorists despite declarations

A government official responded to reports claiming that the PA had stopped paying salaries to terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

The official said that "Israel is unaware of any change in Palestinian policy. The Palestinians continue to pay salaries to terrorists and to praise, incite and encourage terror through these payments."

On Tuesday Secretary of State Tillerson claimed that the Palestinians intended to stop paying families of terrorists, and added that he himself discussed the issue with Mahmoud Abbas at every opportunity and stressed that Abbas is being pressured to totally cease the payment of these salaries.

A number of Republican congressmen are contemplating a bill which will tie American aid to cessation of payments to terrorist families.