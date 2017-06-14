'We want answers from Minister Ariel'

The Knesset Auditing committee is discussing the Comptroller's report and his criticism of the behavior of Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel(Jewish Home) as Housing Ministerwith regard to the allocation of budgets to pilot groups and Torah pilot groups around the country.

The comptrollers report claims that 56% of the pilot groups receiving support in the strategic plan to encourage establishment of communities were religious associations affilliated with Ariel's party.

Committee members demanded Ariel provide explanations for the way in which budgets were allocated.