IDF Adjutancy Corps becomes Human Resource Corps

After 40 years, the IDF Adjutancy Corps has decided to change its name to Human Resources Corps. The change will also lead to an increase in responsibilities and influence for the representatives of the corps in various units and they will be able to have a broader view of the needs of soldiers in their units.

Brigadier-General Shlomi Sandrousi, the commander of the corps, says that the new name "emphasizes that we see ourselves as responsible for the individual all around, from his personal needs and empowerment to his medical treatment.