Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev has been appointed as acting prime minister in place of Binyamin Netanyahu during the course of his visit to Saloniki, Greece. Netanyahu will return tomorrow to Israel.
|
09:35
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17
Miri Regev appointed acting PM during PM's Greek visit
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev has been appointed as acting prime minister in place of Binyamin Netanyahu during the course of his visit to Saloniki, Greece. Netanyahu will return tomorrow to Israel.
Last Briefs