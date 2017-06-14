09:35 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Miri Regev appointed acting PM during PM's Greek visit Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev has been appointed as acting prime minister in place of Binyamin Netanyahu during the course of his visit to Saloniki, Greece. Netanyahu will return tomorrow to Israel.

