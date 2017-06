09:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Saudi FM: We can send food and medicine to Qatar The Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubair, said that his country is willing to send food and medicine to beleagured Arab neighbor Qatar if necessary in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs