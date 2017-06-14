Regulation law to be discussed in academia

The Ariel University will host Thursday a conference which among other issues will discuss the legitimacy of the Regulation Law.

The panel will be chaired by Betzalel Smotrich, one of the initiators of the law and will include Professor Avi Bell, a Bar Ilan lecturer who favors the law, as well as Professor Amichai Cohen of the Israel Institute of Democracy who opposes the law. Dr. Aviad Bakshi, head of the law department in the Kohelet forum will discuss the Knesset's authority to legislate in Judea and Samaria and attorney Dr. Harel Arnon, who will represent the state in the Supreme Court on the Regulation Law will for the first time present the state's opinion.