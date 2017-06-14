Haredi mother of 4 to pilot PM on Greece trip

Nehama Spiegel Novack, a haredi mother of four, will be the prime minister's pilot when he flies to Saloniki, Greece for his meeting with Greek and Cypriot leaders.

Novak was accepted to an El Al flight course in 2015 and successfully completed it a few months ago. She studied piloting in the US at age 20 and received her pilot's license and since then had tried to join El Al but had originally been rejected as she did not have enough flight hours. After accumulating enough hours she joined the course, gave birth in the middle and returned to complete the course