Michael Cohen, President Trump's private lawyer, said that he will testify before the Congressional Intelligence Committee in September.
The committee is investigating the connections between Trump's associates and Russian officials.
News BriefsSivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17
Trump's lawyer to testify in Intelligence Committee
