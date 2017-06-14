30 people were injured in a huge fire raging in an apartment building in London, Britain. They were transferred for medical treatment to hospital.
Local police report that 200 firemen are trying to gain control over the fire.
Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17
30 injured in London apartment building blaze
