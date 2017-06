08:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Sivan 20, 5777 , 14/06/17 Bat Yam resident charged with abusing stepdaughter A Bat Yam resident is suspected of committing sexual offences against his stepdaughter over the past ten years. The man was arrested Tuesday after the stepdaughter complained to police about him and he will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court for remand Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs