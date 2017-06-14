White House presents conditions for regional peace

President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, has presented to Israelis and Palestinians the American's principles which would serve as a basis for peace negotiations, according to a Channel 20 report. These include tempering construction in Judea and Samaria, security measures in coordination with Jordan and the Gulf States and normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab states.

Trump intends to leave the main issues - the future of Jerusalem and the refugee issue -for the second stage of negotiations, after the trust between the sides has been reconstructed. Israel is demanding that two more conditions be added to the principles: Cessation of incitement to violence on the part of the Palestinians and cessation of payments to terrorists and their families.