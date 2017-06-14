Haley: UNHRC report 'reeks of anti-Israel bias'

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the UN, on Tuesday expressed concern about an anti-Israel report released by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which offered to “advise and support” efforts to create a “blacklist” database of companies operating in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem.

The report, released on Monday, also criticizes Israel for failing to bring perpetrators of alleged war crimes to justice and blasts Israel for its alleged “rejection of the applicable legal framework and of its obligations in the occupied Palestinian territory.”