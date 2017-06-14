Danon blasts 'one-sided' UNHRC report

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Tuesday blasted a report issued a day earlier by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which offered to “advise and support” efforts to create a “blacklist” database of companies operating in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem, so that the international community could boycott them.

In a statement, Danon referred to the report as “biased and one-sided” and added, “The report ignores the daily incitement to violence and the ongoing terror attacks planned and executed against Israel by the Palestinians.”