After 60 out of the 98 polling stations were counted in Ramla, it appears as though the Likud candidate for mayor, Michael Vidal, is headed for a victory.

So far, Vidal has received about 56 percent of the vote. Candidate Moti Yitzhaki received 25 percent of the vote, while Adi Sternberg received 19 percent of the votes.

The mayoral elections in Ramle were held after Mayor Yoel Lavi, who served in the position since 1993, submitted his resignation in April.