A 25-year-old motorcyclist slipped on Tuesday evening as she was driving on Highway 1 from the Daniel interchange to Tel Aviv.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to the Tel Hashomer Hospital where she was listed in moderate condition.
|
23:16
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17
Motorcyclist moderately injured in accident on Highway 1
