Motorcyclist moderately injured in accident on Highway 1

A 25-year-old motorcyclist slipped on Tuesday evening as she was driving on Highway 1 from the Daniel interchange to Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated her to the Tel Hashomer Hospital where she was listed in moderate condition.

