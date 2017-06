A resident of the Western Galilee village of Mazra'a in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of having stolen avocados.

Border Police on patrol to prevent agricultural crimes in the North received a report of avocado thefts taking place in the fields of Kibbutz Dalia in the Megiddo region.

The patrol arrived within minutes and notices a youth picking avocados and throwing them into a sack. After a short chase he was arrested with two full sacks of avocados.