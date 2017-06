22:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 US Secretary of State: PA won't pay terrorist families US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the Palestinian Authority had committed to a complete cessation of transfer of American aid funds to terrorist families. Tillerson was speaking at a Senate Foreign Affairs committee meeting and claimed that there was already a change for the good on this matter.

► ◄ Last Briefs