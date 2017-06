22:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sessions: Russian ties a 'scurrilous, false allegation' US Chief Prosecutor Jeff Sessions submitted testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday and stated that the claims of a plot between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials is a "filthy lie." Sessions added that “I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations, ”‏ referring to claims that he had lied under oath when he told Congress that he had not conducted conversations with Russian officials.

