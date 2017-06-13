22:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Police arrest husband of Tel Aviv hotel dead woman Police arrested the husband of a 61-year-old Ashdod woman on suspicion of having murdered her Tuesday in their Tel Aviv hotel room. The woman was found dead, while her husband was found in serious condition. Suicide notes were found near her body. ► ◄ Last Briefs