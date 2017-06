During the course of 2016, 58 workers were killed during the course of their work, as opposed to 54 in the previous year. 44 of the workers were employed in construction, and 36 of them were killed due to improper safety regulations.

The number represents a 16% rise in construction accidents in the past 5 years, despite a drop of 12% in accidents involving other activities.

26 of those killed in work accidents were foreign workers, 21 of whom were killed in construction accidents.