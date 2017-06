21:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Name of dead woman found in Tel Aviv hotel published Dalia Baruch, a 60-year-old Ashdod resident, is the woman found dead in a Tel Aviv hotel room Tuesday. Baruch's husband(65) was also found at the scene in serious condition. An MDA team came to the scene and declared Baruch dead and transferred her husband to Ichilov hospital for treatment. The two left suicide letters behind.

