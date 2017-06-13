French president Emmanuel Macron and British premier Teresa May have agreed to submit a joint plan to fight terror. The two will arrange a summit meeting on the matter before the end of the year.
|
21:39
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17
Macron spoke with May on joint anti-terror steps
French president Emmanuel Macron and British premier Teresa May have agreed to submit a joint plan to fight terror. The two will arrange a summit meeting on the matter before the end of the year.
Last Briefs