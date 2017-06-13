21:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Macron spoke with May on joint anti-terror steps French president Emmanuel Macron and British premier Teresa May have agreed to submit a joint plan to fight terror. The two will arrange a summit meeting on the matter before the end of the year.

► ◄ Last Briefs