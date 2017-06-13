Marzel: Thank G-d we're rid of Rubinstein

Right-wing activist Baruch Marzel referred to the retirement of Supreme Court judge Elyakim Rubinstein, stating that he would not have any regrets about his leaving the court.

Marzel recalled that Rubinstein had been "one of the worst judges" on the court, taking decisions which favored the Reform movement, closed Arutz Sheva, as well as other contentious decisions on Shabbat, conversion and the land of Israel.

Marzel also recollected that Rubinstein had extradited Jonathan Pollard to America leading to his 30-year incarcaration.

Marzel concluded "Thank G-d we're rid of Rubinstein."