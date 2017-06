The coalition is near to an agreement which will allow the completion of legislation of the Nationality Law, which passed its first reading recently, according to a Channel 1 news report.

The new law will not change the status of the Arabic language as opposed to the original version which passed first reading.

The prime minister is determined to pass the law in the present Knesset session and has described it as "one of the most important laws which any Knesset has passed."