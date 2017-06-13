Netanyahu visit diverted over southern border tension

Prime Minister Netanyahu was supposed to participate in a visit and discussion at the Gaza division base adjacent to the Gaza strip. However due to tension on the Southern Border in the wake of the decision to reduce electricity supply to Gaza it was decided at the last minute to divert the meeting to the Southern Command base in Beersheva.

The visit, which was planned two weeks ago, was also attended by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot and Southern Command head Eyal Zamir.

Netanyahu stressed that "Israel is not interested in escalation" and claimed the electricity supply issue is an internal Palestinian issue between the PA and Hamas.