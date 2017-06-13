20:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 IAF commander grounds Apache helicopters The commander of the IAF grounded the Apache helicopter group after a crack was found in one of the rotors of a helicopter. The IDF said that despite the fact that only one rotor was affected they decided to check the entire system.

