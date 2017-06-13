The commander of the IAF grounded the Apache helicopter group after a crack was found in one of the rotors of a helicopter. The IDF said that despite the fact that only one rotor was affected they decided to check the entire system.
IAF commander grounds Apache helicopters
The commander of the IAF grounded the Apache helicopter group after a crack was found in one of the rotors of a helicopter. The IDF said that despite the fact that only one rotor was affected they decided to check the entire system.
