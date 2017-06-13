Lev Malka to receive President's Award

President Reuven Rivlin's consulting committee has decided to award the President's Award to the Lev Malka organization headed by Rabbi Aharon Aberman in recognition of their commendable activities for sick people and their families.

The organization was established 30 years ago and maintains 10 ambulances and 500 volunteers including Jews, Arabs, haredim, religious zionist and secular Jews who devote thousands of hours a month without receiving remuneration.

The main activity of the organization is to organize camps for cancer-stricken children. The camps take place all year round, with a different age group taking part in each camp.



