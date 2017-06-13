Three people were arrested on suspicion in the involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old girl from Ramle on Tuesday.
The Rishon Letzion Magistrates court issued a gag order on all details of the investigation.
News BriefsSivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17
3 arrested over Ramle murder of 18-year-old girl
