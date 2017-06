Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Fadi Tzarzur and Mohammed Amar in Kafr Kassem two weeks ago. Detail of the investigation remain under a gag order.

The suspects are 29-year-old Ali Amar of Kafr Kassem, 29-year-old Issa Abd Alkader of Kafr Kassem and Baha Arar, a 32-year-old resident of Jaljuliya. The three were arrested after an investigation by a central unit in Israel Police.