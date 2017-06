19:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 22-year-old injured in car flip in Lower Galilee A 22-year-old man was injured Tuesday when his car overturned on Road 784 in the Lower Galilee near the Yodfat junction. MDA teams treated the injured man and transferred him in moderate condition to Nahariya Medical Center suffering from a head injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs