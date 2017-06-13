'We can't abandon Gaza'

MK Eyal Ben Reuven(Zionist Union), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, attacked the cabinet decision to decrease electricity supply to Gaza, stating that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable and the government decision may cause a renewed clash with Hamas.

Regarding the claim by Israelis: "What do we care about Gaza, we left Gush Katif and Gaza so why should we intervene?", Ben Reuven says that "we should do everything possible to prevent war. When there is a war we need to win and not as occurred in the Protective Edge campaign, which is another reason the next campaign is close."