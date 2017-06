18:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Modiin Illit: 6-year-old hit by car, seriously injured מודיעין עילית: בן 6 נפגע מרכב, מצבו קשה A six-year-old child was injured a short time ago by a passing car on Minhat Hinuch street in Modiin Illit. MDA teams treated the child and are transferring him to hospital in serious condition suffering from systemic injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs