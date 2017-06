18:47 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Sivan 19, 5777 , 13/06/17 Body of Israeli found in Moscow apartment The body of a Jewish man was found in an apartment in central Moscow, according to a report by the ZAKA organization. Police maintain that this is apparently not a case of criminal nature. When the investigation is concluded the body will be flown to Israel for burial. ► ◄ Last Briefs