Israeli trekker declared dead was 'a brave decision'

The rescuer who led a team searching for the body of Amit Reichman, an Israeli trekker who went missing in Nepal, says that the rabbinate decision to declare him a dead person whose burial place is unknown is "a brave, wise and intelligent decision which is based on halakha and must be respected.

Hilik Magnus, who led a team which attempted to locate and rescue Reichman said that the search had been very comprehensive and in very difficult terrain and there was no chance that Reichman had survived there.